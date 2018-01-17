Mattoon man charged in reckless homicide of 10-year-old girl

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 10-year-old Camargo girl.

37-year-old Steven Kruse is accused in a June 8 crash that killed little Caitlin Conner.

Caitlin was the passenger in a car driven by her grandmother, Debra Conner of Mattoon.

Police said Conner’s car was slowed or stopping in southbound traffic on I-57 south of the Mattis Ave. overpass west of Champaign around 4 p.m. when it was hit from behind by Kruse’s Jeep.

Conner’s car was pushed into the rear of a semi.

Debra Conner and Caitlin’s 13-year-old sister who were in the front seats were injured. Caitlin was in the back seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kruse was initially issued tickets for unlawful use of an electronic device and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Now, he is facing criminal charges.

The prosecutor said they decided to file those charges after learning Kruse was using his cellphone at the time of the impact.