Champaign County suing drug makers, doctors over opiod risks

Champaign County suing drug makers, doctors over opiod risksPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A Decatur man hopes to bring life to a busy intersection.
-
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Waverly man has been deemed still unfit to stand trial for allegedly murdering his wife and unborn child.
-
Gas price spike expected after refinery issue
ROXANA, Ill. (WAND) – An issue at a refinery in Illinois could mean a bump in gas prices.
-
Local paramedic serves as extra on NBC dramas
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When Shaun Rapp got the call to serve, he answered.
-
Company looking for chicken nugget taste testers
Do you love chicken nuggets? Well, your dream job is out there.
-
Lincoln's Alexander keeps foot on gas in 42nd year
LINCOLN -- Neil Alexander has no shortage of accolades: Hall of Fame, president of the IBCA, 792 career wins, four trips to State -- on and on. But this year his mark on the Lincoln Railer community became more visible, literally. The school dedicated the court at Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium in Alexander's honor, complete with his signature. Getting Alexander to comment on his own success? Good luck with that. That's why WAND's Gordon Voit showed up unannounced to interview the L...
-
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The wife of former U of I graduate student Brendt Christensen wore a wire during the investigation into the disappearance of visiting Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang.
-
Training, education funding available for job seekers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Opportunities are available for Illinoisans who are looking for work.
-
Why teens are eating laundry detergent pods
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new trend among teenagers… eating laundry detergent pods. Why? Because the internet tells them to.
-
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
-
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
-
Lincoln's Alexander keeps foot on gas in 42nd year
-
Training, education funding available for job seekers
-
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
-
Shelbyville school launches new tech
-
Second Illinois measles case prompts warning
-
ISU wins, Millikin loses in 309 rivalry doubleheader
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Workers donate thousands to hospital center
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-