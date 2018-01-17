Champaign County suing drug makers, doctors over opiod risks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) –The State of Illinois and Champaign County are suing drug companies that they say misled consumers and suppliers about the painkillers they produced.

The suit was fired last week against Purdue Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Cephalon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Ortho-McNeil-Janssen, Endo Health Solutions Inc., and doctors, Perry Fine, Scott Fishman, and Lynn Webster.

The suit claims those doctors were “instrumental in promoting opioids for sale and distribution nationally and in Champaign County.”

The suit goes on to say opioid-induced overdose deaths rose in Champaign County every year between 2013 and 2015. They did drop slightly in 2016.

An opioid overdose antidote, Noloxone, was administered by paramedics 95 times in 2012. By 2016, it was used around 300 times.

The county also claims it has had to pay millions for health care costs related to prescription opioid dependence caused by “deceptive marking campaigns.”