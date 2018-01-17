Second Illinois measles case prompts warning

CHICAGO (WAND) – A second case of measles is now confirmed in Illinois.

Leaders in the Illinois Department of Public Health say the new case did not come from Chicago O’Hare airport, even though the person went through the facility, because they had already contracted measles. It is not related to a different case of the illness that health officials reported on Jan. 14.

IDPH is stressing that there is not any sort of measles outbreak at the airport.

Possible exposure from this second measles case could have happened during the following schedule, which IDPH believes the infected person followed:

Jan. 9: Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Terminal 5 (8:30 a.m. – Noon)

Jan. 10: Concourse Office Plaza, 4709 Golf Road, Skokie (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Jan. 10-11: NorthShore Evanston Hospital, Emergency Dept. (11 p.m. – 1:20 a.m.)

Jan. 10-11: NorthShore Skokie Hospital, Emergency Dept. (11:50 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.)

Jan. 11-13: Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge Emergency Dept. (3:15 p.m. – 2:15 a.m.)

Health officials say measles can be contracted through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person can also get someone sick. Health leaders say the measles virus can linger in air or on surfaces for hours after an infected person leaves.

IDPH leaders say most people aren’t at risk for measles because they received vaccinations as children. People who have not received a measles vaccination are asked to get themselves checked.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons,” said IDPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Layden. “Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles.”

Symptoms, which can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, or red or watery eyes, could develop from this measles case as late as Feb. 1, 2018. Local health departments in Illinois are working to contact the people who they believe have the highest risk of contracting measles from this new case.

Click here for more information about the measles virus.