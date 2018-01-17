Could you pass the mental test Trump took?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – Do you know what a lion is? Could you remember a list of five words? President Trump can.

NBC News reported on the President’s annual physical exam and an extra exam he received that was a cognitive screening test for memory loss and early dementia.

That extra exam is not part of the normal tests presidents receive.

Many have been questioning whether Trump is mentally fit to hold the office.

So, he insisted on taking the test. And he passed, according to Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson, the presidential physician.

“It has been my experience that the president is very sharp, and he’s very articulate when he speaks to me,” Jackson said.

Trump is the first president to undergo the memory screening. The test was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is designed to rapidly screen for mild cognitive dysfunction.

The test includes drawings of a lion and rhinoceros and makes patients name the animals. They also have to copy a line sketch of a cube, match the letter A to the number 1, letter B to the number 2, and so on.

Patients are also asked to recall a list of five words and repeat short lists of numbers backwards and forwards.

A score of 26 or lower indicates dementia. Trump scored 30 out of 30.