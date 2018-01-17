Part-Time Master Control Operator

WAND-TV is currently accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Master Control Operator.

Applicant must be able to communicate well while remaining calm and prioritizing tasks during stressful and time-sensitive situations. The abilities to learn quickly and pay close attention to details are a must. Hours vary and include weekends and holidays.

Candidates must also pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Please send your resume to Ty Morvan, Senior Master Control Operator, at Ty.Morvan@wandtv.com.

WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please.