Training, education funding available for job seekers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Opportunities are available for Illinoisans who are looking for work.

Workforce Investment Solutions says it can connect unemployed people to possible job opportunities. It says people only need to visit the company’s Decatur location for financial help, which could be provided for free.

“They can basically walk into our doors and say I’m searching for a career change or I’m searching for a job (or) I’ve been recently laid off. What are the hot jobs and how do I get trained for that job?” said WIS Consultant Larry Peterson. “To enhance your skills, let us help pay for that, especially if you qualify for some of that funding.”

WIS says it can help people find training and education for different career fields.

