Workers donate thousands to hospital center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A company’s employees decided to donate to a hospital.

Monsanto workers gave the Decatur Memorial Hospital Breast Center over $3,000 for its treatment of breast disease. The workers also created and sold t-shirts in an effort to raise awareness about cancer.

“It’s very important,” said Dr. George Liu of DMH. “One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Even with all the tools out there, we still have patients come in with late-stage cancer.”

Medical experts at the breast center work to help create comprehensive care plans for each patient. The hospital uses the latest technology, including state-of-the-art imaging and comprehensive surgical and treatment techniques, to put patients on the right path.

The center also provides supportive services to patients, which include physical therapy, nutritional services, pastoral services, social services and support groups.