Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A Decatur man hopes to bring life to a busy intersection.

"The MLK corner at Pershing Road, that's a dynamite corner," Gary Haines, the president of GLH Real Estate Co., says.

A local intersection is getting some tender loving care.

"Cleaning that mess up, I mean, it was a trash pile," Haines says.

The Decatur native has been working on this for awhile.

"I mean, there was weeds and cars and abandoned car parts," Haines says. "If people remember what it looked like, it was terrible!"

Now, Tuscany plans to re-open in the old Rusty's building.

"He's supposed to be open April 1st, if not sooner, so that's good news," Haines says.

Gary says he'd also like a strip mall, with new businesses from outside city limits.

"Something new to the area, something different," Haines says. "It needs to be something, like, a store we don't have or a business we don't have."

He says he's driven by that corner his entire life and would like to see it developed.

"It's gonna look great, it's gonna get done, it's gonna look nice," Haines says. "It's been an eyesore for years, I mean, literally, an eye sore and it's sat there with no cars, no traffic, nobody there."

He hopes only good things will come of this.

"It should benefit everybody," Haines says. "Hopefully it'll pull in some more people and, ya know, we can get a few more jobs out there."

A new Aldi is going up across from the Dairy Queen. Signs were recently placed in front of the Rusty's building but the new store will actually open up on the other side of the road.