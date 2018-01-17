Senator announces plan to connect rural schools to high-speed internet

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday a proposal was introduced by state senators Andy Manar (D), Sam McCann (R), and Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D).

The proposal is to set aside $16.3 million in the upcoming state budget to help school districts foot the cost of installing fiberoptic cable for high-sped internet.

The $16.3 million would be matched nearly three to one by the federal government to cover the installment costs. The money would come from the School Infrastructure Fund, not tax payers pockets.

About 100 Illinois school districts currently do not have high-speed internet through fiberoptic infrastructure. Senator Andy Manar says, "There's federal money on the table that we can take advantage of, and we want to make sure we do that on behalf of the school districts that can benefit from this state-federal partnership.

Senator Sam McCann says, "Too many schools are unable to obtain reliable, high-speed internet access, leaving their schools on the wrong side of the digital education.

Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant says, "Technology in school plays an impactful role in the inequalities we see in our schools. Students lack quality learning experiences simply because of their Zip codes."