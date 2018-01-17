Increased mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriffs Office is increasing mental health services for inmates.

The office announced starting in February a mental health professional will be working full-time in the jail house.

Officials say the jail averages 6 inmates a day with mental health issues, so they recognized a need for more help and decided to add to it.

Sangamon County Jail Superintend Larry Beck says, "We can give and we can identify individuals that have needs quicker. Give them a lot more one-on-one and even some group sessions and counseling services."

Beck adds the full-time position will not use tax payer dollars.



