Sexual assault suspect arrested on warrant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man who they wanted on a criminal sexual assault warrant.

Urbana officers say Davon Rodgers, 26, is now behind bars. They say they took him into custody Wednesday afternoon after waiting an hour for him to emerge from a house in the 1600 block of West Union St. in Champaign. Police say they arrested him without any incident.

Police say the warrant for Rodgers’ arrest dates back to Dec. 14, 2017. They did not specify about what led to his sexual assault charges.

Rodgers’ bond in the Champaign County Jail is set at $250,000.

Police say they are still investigating the Rodgers case and said anyone with information should call the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320. Anonymous tips can go through Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.