Greeters, helpers wanted for state mansion tours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – People interested in sharing a piece of Illinois history can apply to volunteer.

When the Illinois Executive Mansion finishes its current restoration process and opens this summer, parts of it will be open for public tours. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Executive Mansion Association want volunteers to work as greeters and to help guide tours.

The restoration is funded through private donations.

People interested in helping can go to the Old State Capitol in Springfield for informational sessions, which are scheduled to happen on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. on each day. Those sessions include complimentary parking in the underground garage.

Volunteers would welcome guests to the mansion, give them information about displays set up in mansion rooms, and work as docents to help historic site interpreters with guided tours. The changed tour experience will also include a new visitor center for the public.

Museum professionals, historians, interpreters and other leaders are working together to help make the mansion accessible for tourists.

The state constructed the Illinois Executive Mansion between 1853 and 1855. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and has welcomed presidents, ambassadors and other leaders in its centuries of operation.

Volunteers will be involved regular training sessions, which are scheduled to start in February.