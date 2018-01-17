Local paramedic serves as extra on NBC dramas

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When Shaun Rapp got the call to serve, he answered.

Rapp works as a paramedic for Decatur Ambulance Services and also as a firefighter in Mt. Zion. The shifts are long, but the payoff is worth it.

“I just got into this a few years ago for that very reason — I wanted to help people,” Rapp said.

But when Rapp got the call to serve he didn’t realize he’d get another call — a casting call.

He is a regular extra on the Chicago dramas on NBC and Wednesday was another big break on Chicago P.D. Rapp appeared toward the end of the episode attending to an injured character.

“You get razzed a little bit…pretty much anywhere you work,” he said.

Three years ago, an ATV crash put Rapp out of work for seven months. Bored with little else to do, he came upon a casting call for extras on Chicago Fire.

“I stood on the street corner as the firetruck came in,” he said. “I thought it was the greatest thing. [I was] like a little kid watching. I was in awe.”

And every few months, his phone rings again, calling him up to Chicago to save lives — sort of.

“As long as they call this old guy from the Midwest to go up there and do that and I’m having a ball, I’ll go up,” Rapp said.

No matter what call he gets, Rapp is ready.