Gas price spike expected after refinery issue

ROXANA, Ill. (WAND) – An issue at a refinery in Illinois could mean a bump in gas prices.

GasBuddy.com says a Roxana refinery experienced a “flaring event” on Wednesday morning, a situation that could cause gas prices to rise in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says the flaring issue caused an outage at the facility.

As a result, the website reports prices moved up by 10 cents per gallon. They say those prices could rise even more because stations undercut pricing against each other, then have to make up for what they lost with those lower prices.

GasBuddy says Illinois drivers could see prices as high as $2.79 per gallon on Thursday. Prices are also expected to rise in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and parts of Wisconsin, Kentucky and West Virginia.