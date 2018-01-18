Lincoln's Alexander keeps foot on gas in 42nd year

Lincoln head coach and IBCA Hall of Famer Neil Alexander received the honor of having the Railers' court named after him earlier this season, his 42nd as a head coach.

LINCOLN -- Neil Alexander has no shortage of accolades: Hall of Fame, president of the IBCA, 792 career wins, four trips to State -- on and on.

But this year his mark on the Lincoln Railer community became more visible, literally. The school dedicated the court at Roy S. Anderson Gymnasium in Alexander's honor, complete with his signature.



Getting Alexander to comment on his own success? Good luck with that. That's why WAND's Gordon Voit showed up unannounced to interview the Logan County legend and his son Gregg Alexander, a Railer legend in his own right and an assistant to his father.