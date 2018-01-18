Highlights: ISU wins, Millikin loses; High school

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL -- It was a Central Illinois rivalry doubleheader on Wednesday night, with four rivals playing seven minutes away from each other.



At Redbird Arena, Illinois State took the 125th all-time meeting between the Redbirds and the Braves of Bradley 70-57. Milik Yarbrough posted a game-high 20 points to go with a season-high 11 rebounds. He also made all 12 of his free throw attempts. Healthy center Daouda N'Diaye had perhaps his best game of the season with 8 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks.



The Redbirds improves to 10-9 overall and 4-3 in Missouri Valley play while Bradley falls to 13-7 on the season and 3-4 in conference.



Illinois State next travels to Terre Haute, Ind. to take on Indiana State in a 1 p.m. Saturday game.



CCIW



Across town at the Shirk Center, Millikin fell short at No. 24 Illinois Wesleyan 78-62 despite a neck-and-neck ballgame that the Titans broke open in the mid second half. The Big Blue (8-8, 1-6 CCIW) were led by Monticello native Zach Fisher's 14 points plus 12 each from Elijah Henry and Michael Beaty.



HIGH SCHOOL

Effingham's Landon Wolfe scored his 1,000th career point but the Flaming Hearts fell on the road, 70-55 against Centralia.



Teutopolis drops a game against Mt. Vernon 55-48 despite strong efforts from the likes of Ian Addis and Lee Hardiek.