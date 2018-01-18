2017 third warmest year on record for Earth

NOAA/NECI -- The average temperature across Earth was the third warmest on record for the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA says the average temperature across the globe in 2017 was 1.51°F above the 20th century average of 57°F. It is the 41st consecutive year with global land and ocean temperatures above average. NOAA also noted the six warmest years on record for the planet have all occurred since 2010.

While 1.51°F may not sound like much of a departure from average, scientists say it can have noticeable impacts.

Here in Illinois, 2017 was the 6th warmest on record with an average temperature of 54.5°F, above average by 2.9°F.

For more on the 2017 report, click here. For more on the global and local climate, visit NOAA.gov.