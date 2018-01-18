Clinic looking for 'cat cuddlers'

DUBLIN, Ireland (WAND) - If you love cats, and have an affinity for the Emerald Isle, Dublin's only cat clinic is looking for a "cat cuddler."

These are the qualifications you must meet to become a cat cuddler:

Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?

Does cattitude come naturally to you?

Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?

Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?

Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

There's a catch, though. "A veterinary council of Ireland recognised qualification is essential for this role," says the job advertisement.