Clinic looking for 'cat cuddlers'

Posted:

DUBLIN, Ireland (WAND) - If you love cats, and have an affinity for the Emerald Isle, Dublin's only cat clinic is looking for a "cat cuddler."

These are the qualifications you must meet to become a cat cuddler: 

  • Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?
  • Does cattitude come naturally to you?
  • Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?
  • Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?
  • Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

There's a catch, though. "A veterinary council of Ireland recognised qualification is essential for this role," says the job advertisement.

