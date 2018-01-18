Springfield city employee charged with human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield city employee is accused of human trafficking and recruiting women into prostitution.

43-year-old Marcus Rouse is charged with promoting prostitution, involuntary servitude, and trafficking persons.

He is suspected in several incidents of recruiting prostitutes.

Police began investigating him in December 2017.

Rouse has been placed on unpaid administrative leave with the City of Springfield, pending review of his charges. He has been an employee since January 2016.

If you have any additional information about Rouse or these crimes, call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.