Judge won't block experts in Christensen trial

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A federal judge has denied attorneys’ request to block expert testimony in the trial of accused kidnapper Brendt Christensen.

Christensen’s attorneys had argued prosecutors did not properly disclose evidence they planned to use against Christensen at trial and merely “dumped a list of ten expert witness names on Defendant at the last minute on December 14, 2017.” Those expert witnesses would testify on topics including fingerprint analysis, audio/visual analysis, Chinese culture, canine cadaver searches and cell phone technology.

Prosecutors said they provided more information than required by law and that barring expert testimony would be too drastic a solution to the defense’s complaints.

In his analysis, Judge Colin Bruce reviewed each expert witness and found no reason to block their testimony.

Christensen faces murder and kidnapping charges in the disappearance of Chinese scholar YingYing Zhang.