Homeless man charged with assaulting shelter volunteer

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A homeless man from Mattoon is facing charges of battery and resisting a police officer.

31-year-old David Parker was arrested Wednesday night at the PADS shelter in the 2000 block of Broadway in Mattoon.

He is accused of physically pushing a volunteer after becoming agitated. The volunteer was trying to help Parker.

Police said he resisted responding officers who tried to remove him from the shelter and arrest him.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.