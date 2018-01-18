Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.

Dontrell Netter of Champaign was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of molesting the woman at a Champaign memory care facility more than two years ago.

A jury convicted him in early December of aggravated criminal sexual assault, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, and conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal sexual assault.

The charges stem from a scheme created by a former Bickford Cottage employee, Channing Butler, to invite young men to have sex at the facility with women afflicted with dementia. He would take pictures of the sexual activity.

28-year-old Butler of Champaign is serving a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty in July 2016 to solicitation to commit aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Butler admitted he arranged for Netter and two other men to have sex with three different women at the facility in 2015.