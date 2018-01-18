Champaign man pleads guilty to teen's 1985 murder, sexual assault

WHEATON, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man has pleaded guilty in the 1985 sexual assault and stabbing death of a teenager.

64-year-old Michael Jones took the plea Thursday in the death of 15-year-old Kristina Wesselman. She left her suburban Chicago home to go to the store and never returned.

Wesselman’s body was found more than 30 years ago in a field between her Glen Ellyn home and the store. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Jones was charged in 2015 after DNA linked him to the case. The DNA was from a sample provided after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in Champaign County.

He has been held in DuPage County without bond since September 2015.

He is due in court for sentencing Tuesday.