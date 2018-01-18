History in Underwood's favor when it comes to 0-6 Illini

CHAMPAIGN -- Brad Underwood finds himself in the exact same position as last year: 0-6 in conference play.

The first year Illini coach can only hope history repeats itself, starting tomorrow night at Wisconsin.

In his first year at Oklahoma State, his Cowboys would catch fire after an 0-6 start and go on to make the NCAA tournament.

Sometimes all it takes is one win to get things moving in the right direction - click the video above to hear Underwood reflect on what went right for Oklahoma State and if he believes the same can happen at Illinois.