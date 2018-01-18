Deron Molen anchors the 4 p.m. newscast and serves as WAND’s lead nightside reporter.

Before moving to Central Illinois, Deron anchored the morning shows on KFDX and KJTL in Wichita Falls, TX. He also served as a feature reporter and developed weekly franchise segments featuring people who went above and beyond to help others in Texoma. But while he loved the kind people and beautiful prairie sunsets, his heart was still with his college sweetheart here in the Midwest.

Deron graduated summa cum laude from Franklin College in 2016 majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in French and mathematics. He worked for several news outlets during his time in college including the Scripps Howard News Service in Washington, DC, WFAA – TV (ABC) in Dallas and WFYI (NPR) in Indianapolis. His work earned him numerous honors at Franklin College and the Indiana AP Broadcasters Association named him the top student journalist in the state in 2015.

But journalism wasn’t Deron’s only passion. He ran varsity cross country and track all four years at the college and served as an executive officer in Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. Somehow, he also found time to eat and sleep.

When he’s not working, you’ll catch Deron running, eating way too many cheeseburgers or walking his obscenely-hyper dog, Boomer. He loves exploring the outdoors, watching sports (just don’t bring up the 2011 World Series — he’s a Rangers fan) and grilling in the worst weather conditions imaginable.

He’s excited to bring his brand high-energy, engaging storytelling to central Illinois. If you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to give him a high five or fist bump. If you have a great story idea, he’d love to hear it! Contact him through email, Facebook or Twitter.