Grant money available to take students to Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – There is now a grant to help take central Illinois students to Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The John Ullrich Foundation is taking applications to take students in Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, and Piatt counties to the library.

The grant pays for transportation costs and admissions fees for the classes.

Schools can apply for the grant money by clicking HERE.

The application deadline is Feb. 7.