Eisenhower students get tour of the Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A group of Eisenhower High School students got a personal tour of the Capitol.

Representative Sue Scherer took students on a tour of the Capitol and House Floor.

The students got to learn how the government functions and what it takes to fund schools in Illinois.   

