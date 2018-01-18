Springfield considering school bus tracking app

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Parents in Springfield may be able to track their kids’ school buses with an app soon.

The district is considering the new tool that would use an app to track buses through GPS.

The app will also let parents know when their child is dropped off at school.

However, it will only be available if the district renews its contract with its current bus service, First Student.    

