Local man provides antique emergency vehicles for hit TV shows

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local man’s hobby is gaining him recognition in hit TV shows and national commercials.

Michael Tarczan of Blue Mound collects antique emergency vehicles.

Some of those vehicles have been featured in shows such as NBC’s Chicago Fire and the Dwayne Wade Gatorade commercial.

One of his cars was recently used in the movie, “A Dog’s Purpose.”     

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps