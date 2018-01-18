Protestors from Champaign area arrested during DACA demonstration

Champaign, Ill (WAND) – The fight over immigration is gearing up in Washington as protestors, some from Champaign, Urbana and the University of Illinois, were arrested during a sit-in.

“Bend the Arc,” a national Jewish organization staged the protest in the Russell Senate Office Building. A total of 86 rabbis and Jewish activists were arrested during the peaceful demonstration. The organization is supporting so-called Dreamers who came to this country as young children and are currently facing the threat of deportation by the Trump administration.

“To deport them, to end their ability to live here legally is not only unjust, in our view, it’s immoral,” Terry Maher of Bend the Arc C-U told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Our people have been there before. We know what it’s like to be a despised minority. We know what it’s like to have lived in a country for centuries and suddenly be told guess what you’re not a citizen, get out.”

The Dream Act expires on March 5th.