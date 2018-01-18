900,000 Hondas recalled

(WAND) – 900,000 Hondas are being recalled due to seats that are not latching properly.

Honda Odysseys between the years of 2011 and 2017 have been recalled.

The recall is due to the second-row outer seats, which can be placed into two different positions (standard and wide). When repositioning the seat, it is possible for the rear latch to not attach properly. The seat can then tip forward during moderate to heavy breaking, potentially increasing the risk of injury.

Parts needed to repair the vehicles are not currently available.

Honda issued the recall letters to owners and said it will issue another letter when the parts become available.

Once the parts are in, the repair will be done for free.

Until then, Honda tells owners to use instructions sent out with the letter to make sure their seats are installed and latching properly.

If you have questions, call the American Honda’s Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138.