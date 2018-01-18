Students raise money to buy bullet proof vest for K9 officer

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND): Local elementary school students are helping out mans best friend.

The Warrensburg Police Department officially have a new K-9 officer.

"Brutus is the Warrensburg Police Department's newest K9," Chief Wheeler, with the department, says. "We just completed our training and he is actively in service."

It's not out of the ordinary to see Chief Wheeler and his K9 officers among kiddos.

The Warrensburg police dogs have a great relationship with the elementary school, coming and visiting students starting in preschool.

"He's here a lot and, of course, they get really excited when the dogs come out," Carla Hymes, a 2nd grade teacher, says.

The close relationship had the students wanting to 'lend a paw'.

"We are raising money for him to get a safety vest," Amber Larkins, a 2nd grade teacher, says.

The safety vest, called a Kevlar vest, will be bullet proof. It costs around a $1,000 dollars.

"It would give him extra protection if a stray round or if somebody fires directly at him, it would give him that next step of protection," Chief Wheeler says.

Police dogs carry a high price tag.

"The typical training can go anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, including the purchase of the dog and on up from there," Chief Wheeler says.

The fundraiser is being organized by the 2nd and 4th grade classes, but the teachers say it's a community effort.

"We sent letters home with all the kiddos, also, so it's an exciting event for our kindergarten and first grade students as well," Larkins says.

Chief Wheeler says protecting these dogs is important because they're just like family.

"We have raised him in our family, he is part of the family," Chief Wheeler says.