National panel suggests new alcohol regulations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Booze is Bobby Ghotra’s business, but he’s worried that business could run dry.

“Working here means everything to me,” Ghotra said. “It’s our bread and butter.”

Ghotra is the general manager of Famous Wine and Spirits in Decatur. His store has been a Macon County staple the past 12 years.

But sweeping changes could be on the horizon for the alcohol industry.

In a government funded study, the U.S. Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommended all states double alcohol taxes and limit the hours and days alcohol can be sold. The panel said those two steps could reduce deaths in alcohol-related crashes by as much as 11 percent.

But tax increases and more regulations on sales aren’t the only things the panel is recommending. They’re also suggesting lowering the DUI BAC threshold from .08 to .05.

Macon County deputies said that change would require a lot more training.

“[Our current training] is good for .08 but not .05,” Sgt. Ronald Atkins said. “There would have to be a new training protocol to come out to detect an impaired motorist.”

While Ghotra said he supports measures to curb impaired driving, he’s worried these proposed steps — especially the tax increases — could be “last call” for his store.

“There’s not going to be so much work,” Ghotra said. “We’re going to have to cut off employees…It makes a big difference. This is our home — our working home. This is where we make our money.”