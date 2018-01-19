Thursday Night Highlight Zone: City, LOVC, Cumberland

Sacred Heart Griffin's student section cheers on the Cyclones on Thursday night in a loss to Southeast. Sacred Heart Griffin's student section cheers on the Cyclones on Thursday night in a loss to Southeast.

Click the video above for highlights from all over the WAND viewing area! The City tournament kicks off in Springfield, Okaw Valley takes the girls LOVC NW title thanks to Paige Robinson's 40 points and Neoga wins the Battle for Cumberland County against Cumberland.

BOYS
(2) Lanphier 80, Springfield High 48 (City Tournament -- Day 1)
(5) Southeast 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 31 (City Tournament -- Day 1)
Neoga 51, Cumberland 43 (Battle for Cumberland County)

GIRLS
(4) Monticello 62, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Okaw Valley 60, ALAH 39
Central A&M 60, Meridian 24
Glenwood 53, Eisenhower 49
Tuscola 56, St. Teresa 32
Sacred Heart--Griffin 70, Jacksonville 15
Cerro Gordo-Bement 38, LSA 21
TMCV 58, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 36
Prairie Central 47, Unity 42
PORTA/Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37, Illini Central 20
Pontiac 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

