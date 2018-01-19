1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge

1 dead after car strikes concrete bridgePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
-
Springfield city employee charged with human trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is accused of human trafficking and recruiting women into prostitution.
-
Champaign man pleads guilty to teen's 1985 murder, sexual assault
WHEATON, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man has pleaded guilty in the 1985 sexual assault and stabbing death of a teenager.
-
National panel suggests new alcohol regulations
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Booze is Bobby Ghotra’s business, but he’s worried that business could run dry.
-
The dangers of using essential oils around pets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-To many essential oils are used as medicine, but those oils can be lethal to pets. "I don’t recommend any essential oils around cats,” says Larry Baker a Veterinarian with North Gate Pet Clinic in Decatur. “They may be safe if diluted, but I don't recommend it." Many people think that the essential oils only affect cats, but that’s not always the case. "It irritates their respiratory track, cats can drool from ...
-
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A Decatur man hopes to bring life to a busy intersection.
-
Local man provides antique emergency vehicles for hit TV shows
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A local man’s hobby is gaining him recognition in hit TV shows and national commercials.
-
900,000 Hondas recalled
(WAND) – 900,000 Hondas are being recalled due to seats that are not latching properly.
-
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Waverly man has been deemed still unfit to stand trial for allegedly murdering his wife and unborn child.
-
Why teens are eating laundry detergent pods
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new trend among teenagers… eating laundry detergent pods. Why? Because the internet tells them to.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
-
Local man provides antique emergency vehicles for hit TV shows
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
-
-
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
-
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
-
Evening Forecast
-
Lincoln's Alexander keeps foot on gas in 42nd year
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-