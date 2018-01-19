1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Lakeshore Drive in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.

Police say they responded to Lakeshore Drive on the eastbound ramp under the bridge for Route 51 South around 7:25 p.m. They found a 53-year-old Mt. Zion man who had been operating a passenger car that collided with a concrete bridge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there was also a 45-year-old female passenger in the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, the man was traveling sough and east around the curve of Lakeshore Drive. The driver lost control and struck the concrete bridge support along the drivers side.

The crash is under investigation by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team. Traffic was diverted for about four hours to clear the crash.