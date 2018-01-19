21-year-old stabbed to death in Rantoul

Posted:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Rantoul are investigating a stabbing death. 

According to the Champaign County Coroner, 21-year-old Fate Young was found dead in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive in Rantoul. 

He was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. on Thursday. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. 

Rantoul Police and the Champaign County Coroner's Office are investigating the death. 

No other details have been released. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps