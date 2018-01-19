Semi hauling cheese, tea catches fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a semi-trailer hauling cheese and tea caught fire. 

Troopers say the trailer caught fire on Interstate 74 at mile post 216. That's near Danville. 

All east and westbound lanes were shut down for several hours are crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene. 

Luckily there were no injuries reported in the crash. 

