Police searching for home invasion suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion that happened Friday in Urbana.

According to Urbana police, they responded to the report of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of West Bradley. A man was located in the home with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The 34-year-old victim told police that he heard a noise and went to investigating around 2:30 a.m. Officer say an intruder entered a home through a window. The victim was confronted by the suspect and was shot at. After the gun went off the victim and suspect fought inside the home. During the fight several more gunshots went off.

Police say the offender was able to get away and fled from the home in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According the witness the suspect was described as a black male in his late 20s. He is around 6 feet three inches talk and 250 pounds. He had a full beard and short braids and was wearing white jeans, a blue shirt. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS or Urbana Police Department 217-384-2320.