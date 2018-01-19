K9 locates 1,000 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul

K9 locates 1,000 pounds of marijuana in U-HaulPosted:
1 dead after car strikes concrete bridge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Lakeshore Drive in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.
Man sentenced for molesting 90-year-old nursing home resident
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 90-year-old care facility resident with dementia.
Salmonella outbreak blamed on Jimmy John's sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak is being tied to sprouts used on Jimmy John’s sandwiches.
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Official paper work by the government has been filed to officially seek the death penalty against Brendt Christensen.
Springfield city employee charged with human trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield man is accused of human trafficking and recruiting women into prostitution.
Champaign man pleads guilty to teen's 1985 murder, sexual assault
WHEATON, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man has pleaded guilty in the 1985 sexual assault and stabbing death of a teenager.
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-To many essential oils are used as medicine, but those oils can be lethal to pets.
National panel suggests new alcohol regulations
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Booze is Bobby Ghotra’s business, but he’s worried that business could run dry.
Tuscany, Aldi coming to a busy Decatur intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A Decatur man hopes to bring life to a busy intersection.
Local man provides antique emergency vehicles for hit TV shows
Friday Morning Forecast
Brendt Christensen's girlfriend wore wire in Yingying Zhang investigation
Governor signs bill to help women inmates
Man still unfit to stand trial for alleged murders of wife and unborn child
