K9 locates 1,000 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul

WICHITA COUNTY, TEXAS. (WAND) - K9 Officer Cane is being credited for taking over 1,000 pounds of marijuana off the streets.

Police say, on Wednesday around 12 p.m. a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy responded to F.M. 925 at mile post 440 in Wilbarger County to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with a traffic stop.

When the deputy arrived he had his K9 partner Cane do a search around a F-150 that was towing a U-Haul trailer.

Officer Cane alerted the deputy that there were drugs in the trailer.

Police located 1,000 pounds of Hydro Marijuana in the U-Haul.