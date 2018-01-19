$53,500 in scholarship money available from Illinois Sheriffs' Association

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - $53,500 in scholarship money is now available through the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.

The scholarships will be available for students for the 2018-2019 school year and can be used for tuition, books, and fees. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution within the State of Illinois.

Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon will be awarding one $500 scholarship.

To apply, students must be permanent Illinois residents and enrolled full-time during the 2018-2019 school year, excluding the summer session.

Applications are available by clicking HERE. Students must complete that application, answer an essay question, and return documents to the Sheriff’s Office in their permanent county of residence by March 15.