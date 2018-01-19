Two sentenced in child abuse case

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A man and woman from Cowden were sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty in a child abuse case.

Authorities arrested Kayla Girard, then 20, and Devan Porter, then 19, in November 2016. The arrests came after an investigation into the injuries of a 12-day-old infant who was brought to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham with injuries consistent with abuse, authorities said at the time.

Both Girard and Porter entered guilty pleas as parts of negotiated plea agreements Thursday, according to court records. Under those agreements, Girard was sentenced to five years in prison and Porter was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both were given credit for 443 days already served.