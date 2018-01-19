New tap room opening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A new tap room is opening in downtown Champaign.

The Brass Tap will be in the One Main development in the building just south of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum on Neil St.

It will open this spring and feature craft beer with an average of 60 beers on tap. Most of those beers will be local or regional.

It will also carry some more mainstream craft beers, wines, liquors, and food.