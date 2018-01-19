Former Gilman clerk charged with stealing from the city

GILMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A former Gilman clerk is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the city.

Michelle Fancher turned herself in Thursday. She was wanted on a warrant for official misconduct and theft.

Deputies said she is accused of embezzling between $10,000 and $100,000 of city money from 2011 to 2017.

She resigned last August due to an outside audit of the city’s book-keeping.

She has bonded out of jail and will appear in court soon.