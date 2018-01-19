Champaign man accused of raping teen girl twice

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is accused of raping a teenage girl twice in 2016.

26-year-old Davon Rodgers was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual assault after being arrested Wednesday at a Champaign home.

Urbana police said the victim just recently told someone what Rodgers allegedly did to her while he was visiting her family’s home.

Rodgers has a previous conviction for possessing a stolen vehicle as a part of a 2011 holdup in Urbana. He was sentenced to probation at first, but was resentenced to prison in 2015, receiving boot camp.

Rodgers will be back in court March 20.