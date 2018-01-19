Rallies planned to mark anniversary of women's march

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A group is planning rallies to mark the one-year anniversary of the women’s march on Washington, D.C.

Indivisible Illinois chapters will be holding 2018 March on the Polls events.

There will not be an event in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Nearest events will be at noon Saturday at the State Capitol in Springfield and at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee County Courthouse in Kankakee. Other events will be held in Carbondale, Chicago, East Peoria, Galesburg, Naperville, Rock Island, and Rockford.

Saturday’s event in Springfield will be led by State Comptroller Susana Mendoza.