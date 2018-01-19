Operation Enduring Support needs donations for deployed troops

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Operation Enduring Support needs your help to send Easter care packages to deployed troops.

The faith-based support group is looking for donations of items for the boxes and postage to mail those boxes. The cost to mail one package is $18.03.

Items needed include toiletries and food such as instant coffee and drink mixes, beef jerky, hot sauce, protein and granola bars, Girl Scout cookies, and small snacks. They also need activities like puzzle books and playing cards.

The group is also collecting letters from school children to send to the troops. Your child can write a letter and you can send donations to OES c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., Decatur, IL 62521.

If you have any questions, call (217) 429-5374.