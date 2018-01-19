Salmonella outbreak blamed on Jimmy John's sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak is being tied to sprouts used on Jimmy John’s sandwiches.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a recent cluster of Salmonella.

People in Illinois reported becoming sick on December 20 and 26, 2017.

Officials said they believe the source of the Salmonella cases were from sprouts from multiple Jimmy John’s locations.

IDPH requested all Jimmy John’s restaurants remove sprouts from their menus until the investigation is complete.

IDPH also reminded restaurants to not let food handlers who have had diarrhea work.

If you have developed symptoms of Salmonella after eating food at Jimmy John’s, contact your local health department and health care provider.

Salmonella symptoms include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration.

Symptoms usually appear six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria, but can be longer.

Most illnesses resolve on their own, but if symptoms get severe, you should head to your doctor.

Salmonella bacteria lives in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. Person-to-person transmission happens when an infected person’s feces from unwashed hands contaminates food during preparation.

Jimmy John's announced it has told all locations to stop serving sprouts as a precautionary measure while it investigates the complaints.

The chain said their sprouts are purchased from growers in Minnesota. It said they are investigating seven complaints received in a one-week period in December in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities and not negotiable in our business,” said James North, President and CEO. “We have been working closely with the Departments of Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as their federal counterparts, as they investigate the claims."