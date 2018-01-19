Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Official paper work by the government has been filed to officially seek the death penalty against Brendt Christensen.

Paper work was filed on Friday against Christensen. He is accused of kidnapping and killing Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang on June 9.

The notice was filled by Attorney General Jeff Session.

This filling shows that the government believes Christensen committed the crime and a sentence of death would be justified.

According to the indictment, Christensen held Zhang against her will and the kidnapping resulted in her death.

The notice to seek the death sentence allege that Christensen acted with intent to carry out the crime.

Christensen was arrested and charged on June 30.