Winter weather takes toll on roads

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur city crews are working all Friday fixing city roads.

Randy Callison is the City Forestry and Property Supervisor in Decatur and says, crews are just now starting to make a dent in the problem.

The snow and ice has caused pot holes in city roads. Callison says, "The reason it happens is because a crack in the pavement will get water under it. The water will freeze and make the pavement rise. The ice will thaw and melt, and cars will run over it and that's how a pot hole happens."

Since January 1st, the City of Decatur has filled over 2,000 pot holes.