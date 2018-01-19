Local activists arrested in DC

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — It’s been a long week for Diane Ore. First she traveled to Washington, DC and then…

“This is an interesting experience at my age,” she said. “This is my first arrest.”

Diane and her husband, Rob Ore, were part of a local contingent that made their way to the Capitol on Wednesday to lobby on behalf of undocumented immigrants. Their organization, Bend the Arc, had dozens of representatives from across the country attend.

All 86 activists were arrested for obstructing a public space — but not before the kids they’re fighting for thanked them with hugs.

“It brought me to tears,” Diane Ore said. “I wanted to keep them next to me and tell them it would be alright.”

Funding for Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is one the Congressional budget’s hot topics and has received support from members of both parties.

But not all Republicans want that funding in the bill. If it’s not in the budget, the program will expire, meaning thousands of undocumented immigrants brought here as children would be at risk of deportation.

“I hope they can reach a decision to have as clean of [DACA funding] as possible and the government stays open,” said Bend the Arc activist Pat Marlow.

But regardless of what happens with the budget, the group says their trip — and arrests — were worth it.

“It was really an amazing day,” Diane Ore said. “It was transformative.”